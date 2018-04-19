Manuel Perea, alias Sonido Fascinación

An introduction to the sonidero sound

Words / Max Pearl

Max Pearl Published / Thu, 19 Apr 2018

Thu, 19 Apr 2018 Photo credits / From the publications Sonidero City (2013) and Ojos Suaves (2018)

Photographer / editor - Mirjam Wirz Share



0 /

Danny Alvarado, AKA Sonido Confirmación, offers a taste of not only the tropical music you're likely to hear at a sonidero party, but the way these DJs use their voice to tie the tracks together, while hyping up partygoers with shout-outs and sound effects.