For those asking what a lacquer is, here’s a video of Anne-Marie Suenram testing a lock groove cut for the forthcoming @sepehr.music_ album. Our mastering engineer George Horn cuts grooves in each lacquer to create master discs, which are then sent to pressing plants where they are plated with nickel to create the stampers that press records. We are aware of DMM (Direct Metal Mastering) that skips the lacquer and cuts grooves directly into nickel but for dance records this is not an option as the low end suffers considerably.