The four-track release is on Bandcamp now.
This is the latest release from the London-born, Philadelphia-based producer, following June's Bandcamp drop of "unfinished" tracks, DEMOED. SPELL comprises four new tracks that lean towards drum & bass, including an edit of Sean Paul's "Swell Up."
BEARCAT had a track on the RA Recommended Physically Sick 3 compilation from last month. She also works under the name SELTZER as a DJ duo and promoter with fellow Philly resident precolumbian.
Listen to SPELL.
Tracklist
01. SIGHT
02. CONJURER
03. THE BELLS
04. BLUEBEARPAUL
SPELL is out now.