Dancehall heaters from Kingston via New York and London.

Time Cow - Travels Travels, the new EP from Equiknoxx's Time Cow, was largely produced while on tour, documenting time spent in Europe, the US and back home in Jamaica.



The mood on Travels is darker than some of Equiknoxx's more recent output, especially last summer's collaborative LP Eternal Children, which saw Equiknoxx expand their sound into poppier, song-led realms. Travels is closer to Equiknoxx's excellent 2017 LP Colón Man, which was released on Demdike Stare's label DDS. Kingston's Equiknoxx crew are known for their anything-goes approach to dancehall. The crew's solo and collaborative release often dance around the genre's experimental fringes, utilising key percussive elements while embracing vivid new flavours from a range of global sources. Opener "Can't Be Found" features Exile Di Brave on vocals, and the pair's synergy and is evident from the offset. Second track and certified screw face-inducer "Ben UFO" is not only a highlight but also an example of the EP's heavier, more mischievous mood. Finally, there's "32," with past collaborators Shokryme and RTKal on hand with their distinctive flows to take on Time Cow's grime-ish beat.